One who takes the middle path gets abused on social media says, Smitha Prakash

Lokmat National Media Conclave' is being organized today on the occasion of birth centenary of senior freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Jawaharlal Darda and Golden Jubilee year of Lokmat Nagpur edition. The theme of the event, being organized at Hotel Center Point, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur, is 'Has the Indian media been completely polarised?'Speaking on this topic, Smita Prakash, editor of ANI i.e. Asian News International, said that the one who takes the middle path gets abused on social media.

Smita Prakash further said that recently allegations being heard a lot that the Indian media is not able to fulfill its responsibility because it has become polarised. Smita Prakash said that she does not deny it completely. He said that we journalists are also a part of the society and if there is polarization of the society then the media will also happen.Smita Prakash said that she agrees that the media should also have a Lakshman Rekha but who will decide what it will be? He said that any news is published in foreign media and the same.