One worker killed, four injured as tanker explodes at manufacturing unit in Thane

A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Thane district where one worker was killed and four others were injured after a tanker exploded at a manufacturing unit. The blast occurred in a tanker containing nitrogen, which was parked at a manufacturing unit at Shahad in Ulhasnagar town, around 11 am, an official said.

Four workers injured in the explosion have been rushed to a hospital, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the TMC. Local firemen and the fire services of the company fought the blaze that broke out following the blast, he said. Ulhasnagar tehsildar Akshay Dhakne said a rescue and relief operation was undertaken at the site of the plant.

There was an explosion in a tanker parked on the company premises, and one worker was killed and four were injured in the blast, UMC Chief Fire Officer Balasaheb Netke said, adding that the cause for the explosion is being probed. The body of the deceased worker Shailendra Yadav has been sent for post-mortem and the local police are probing into the incident, it was stated.