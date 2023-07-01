Ongoing rainfall leads to Lonavala's Bhushi dam overflow; tourist rush expected

Despite it still being before July, the Bhushi Dam has already begun to overflow as a result of ongoing rainfall in the area. The continuous rain has caused a substantial increase in the water levels of the dam. The Bhushi Dam in Lonavala is a popular weekend destination for residents of Pune and Mumbai. Following the rainfall, the picturesque charm of Lonavala is captivating, and tourists are also drawn to the enchanting waterfalls in the region.

Over the past 24 hours, the city experienced heavy rainfall of 158mm, leading to dam overflow and the emergence of waterfalls. This natural spectacle is likely to draw tourists, causing potential traffic congestion near the dam area. In response, the police have prepared plans to handle the traffic and ensure the safety of the citizens visiting the overflowing dam.