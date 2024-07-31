'Only One Of Us Will Remain...': Uddhav Thackeray's Firm Challenge To Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Elections

"Shiv Sena is not a rusty sword but a gleaming one," declared Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray. He issued an open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "We fought the Lok Sabha elections so fiercely that even Modi broke into a sweat. Now, come to Maharashtra for the Assembly election campaign."

Thackeray labeled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "thieves' company," expressing disdain for Modi's speeches. "Listening to Modi's speeches makes me feel pity," he said, adding, "The upcoming Assembly election is our final challenge; after that, there will be no one left to challenge."

This bold statement came during a crucial meeting with Shiv Sena branch chiefs at the Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra, in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections. In his address, Thackeray launched a fierce attack on the BJP and issued clear warnings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underscoring his aggressive intentions for the future.

Read Also | 'As Long As Fadnavis...': Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe At DCM, Says Change In Power Necessary

"Many prominent leaders have visited Matoshree and praised our stance, saying, 'Uddhavji, you have shown the nation a new direction.' They appreciated our position," Thackeray remarked. "I have been told by Anil Deshmukh about the various schemes Devendra Fadnavis has devised to imprison Aditya and me. These people have attacked my home, yet I have stood firm and endured everything. One of us will remain, and it won't be you, Fadnavis," Thackeray openly warned.

"Shiv Sena is a gleaming sword, not a rusty one. We had to fight to preserve Mumbai, and we did so whenever needed. In our rightful Mumbai, we are being treated like this under the rule of these thieves. This is the doing of two businessmen, and we must uproot their mentality completely. If they scratch Mumbai, we will cut off their fingers," Thackeray asserted.

"The Assembly election is our final challenge; after that, there will be no one left to challenge. But if we remain complacent this time, these outsiders will sit on our chests," Thackeray warned, urging his party members to take the torch to every household. He also announced, "When our government comes to power, we will cancel the Dharavi tender."