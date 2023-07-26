"Only our party appears to be the opposition, rest aligned with each other," says MNS chief

The state's legislative assembly is currently in its monsoon session, but the post of Leader of Opposition remains vacant as NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the government. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has commented on this development, expressing his disapproval of Ajit Pawar's actions and criticizing the alliance with the BJP.

Raj Thackeray was questioned about the absence of a Leader of the Opposition. He said, "Currently, in the state, only our own party appears to be the opposition, while the rest seem to have aligned with each other, indicating their covert connections."

"After Ajit Pawar's swearing-in ceremony, within the first hour, I tweeted that the first team of the NCP had left, everything is happening the same way. Even today, there are hoardings with photos of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar together," said Raj Thackeray. said Raj Thackeray. "I have been observing Pawar's politics for many years, and it's all a collusion," Raj Thackeray added.

Speaking about the deteriorating condition of the roads in the state, Raj Thackeray further said, "Even after facing all the problems, these people have voted for them. No matter what they do, people will vote for us (the Maharashtra Government), and that belief has resulted in such roads, governance."

"They (BJP) said that they (NCP) have committed a scam of 70 thousand crores, and we will put them in jail. But then they are forming an alliance with those people (NCP party), and people will still vote for them again," Raj Thackeray said.