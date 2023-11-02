Only Union govt can find solution to Maratha quota issue, but PM Modi busy with poll campaign: Sanjay Raut

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed that the resolution to the Maratha quota issue can only be determined by the Union government. However, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were busy with poll campaigns while Maharashtra was burning.

His party’s stand has been that the Marathas in Maharashtra should be given reservation but it should not eat into the existing quotas of other communities, the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters here. Only the Centre can do it (resolve the Maratha reservation issue) but PM Modi is busy with poll campaign. Amit Shah is campaigning from Chhattisgarh to Mizoram, and Maharashtra is burning, Raut said.

Sanjay Raut emphasized that Prime Minister Modi should engage in a dialogue with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in pursuit of the quota demand. Raut pointed out the severity of the situation, citing instances of people resorting to suicide. If anything happens to him (Jarange), Maharashtra will burn. Do they want Maharashtra to burn? Raut asked.