Opposition alliance named INDIA, third leg of meeting to be held in Mumbai

The Opposition alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the 26-member grouping of Opposition parties has decided. The next meeting of Opposition parties will be held in Mumbai, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Tuesday after the meeting.Addressing the second meeting of the Opposition parties, Kharge said there are differences among them at the state level, which can be put aside to protect the people.

He added, “We’re aware of differences between some of us at state level; these are not ideological” and that they were not so great that they couldn’t be put aside for the “sake of the people”. Kharge further said, “We are 26 parties, in government in 11 states. BJP didn’t get 303 seats by itself, it used votes of allies then discarded them.” Taking a swipe at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting scheduled for today, he said, “BJP president (J P Nadda) and party leaders are running from state to state to patch up with old allies.” He further said that the Opposition meeting was aimed at protecting the Constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice. The second meeting comes just a month after the mega Opposition meet in Patna convened by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Initially scheduled to be held at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, it was moved to Bengaluru due to the weather conditions in the hill state