Opposition alliance targets UP CM Yogi Adityanath over his visit to Mumbai warns against snatching Maha industries

Maharashtra's Opposition alliance trained guns on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his visit to Mumbai to attract investment in his state, saying there will be objection if he snatches away industries from the western state.

The CM on Thursday held a roadshow in the city, inviting industrialists and entrepreneurs to visit the northern state during the three-day 'UP Global Investor Summit' to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12.

According to a report of PTI, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is travelling to eight states to promote the summit, covering big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, among others. His roadshow in the financial capital sparked a war of words between the Opposition and the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.

The Rajya Sabha member, whose party is a trenchant critic of the BJP, said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister can hold discussions with industrialists, but should avoid indulging in politics during his visit. I had said yesterday if he has come to meet industrialists for the progress of his state, then there is no objection. But there will be objection if industries are snatched away from us (Maharashtra).

If they are doing a roadshow for investment, then it is surprising. What is the need for that? Have you come to do politics or take help from Mumbai for the development of your state? Raut asked while talking to reporters.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said the biggest hurdle in attracting investment in Uttar Pradesh is the atmosphere created by Adityanath in the state, where the BJP retained power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Investment in Uttar Pradesh will be possible only if he works on improving the law and order situation in the country's most populous state, he said.

You foment religious tension and create differences on the basis of castes. Law and order is in a bad shape. So why should any industry come to Uttar Pradesh? The biggest hurdle is the atmosphere you (Adityanath) have created, Londhe said.