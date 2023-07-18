Opposition can't decide its leader, this is a win for Modi ji: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrives in Delhi to take part in the meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance

Opposition still has not been able to decide its leader, this is a win for Modi ji. Their agenda is only to level allegations at Modi Ji, but this will only strengthen NDA which will lead to breaking all records in 2024, said Shinde.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has 38 political parties confirmed their presence will meet on Tuesday in New Delhi in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This meeting comes on the day when 26 like-minded opposition parties with similar ideologies will get together for the second time in a month to plan for the next elections. In contrast, only nine parties—representing 479 of the 545 members of the Lok Sabha—have 10 or more seats. The 26 possible members of the opposition coalition and the 38 members of the NDA are very likely not represented in the Lok Sabha, as only 37 parties have representatives there.