Opposition MLAs stage walkout against unsatisfactory reply of Maha govt in assembly over crop loss of farmers

Legislators of Opposition parties staged a walkout against an unsatisfactory reply of the Maharashtra government in the Assembly to issues of farmers including the damage caused to their crops by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Soon after the Assembly proceedings began at 11 AM, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, said farmers have incurred heavy losses due to showers and hailstorms in the last few days in various parts of the state.

The government officials have refused to sign on the damage assessment report or panchnamas and the state government is not taking firm steps to address this issue, he said.

Maharashtra Revenue and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, We have asked officials to conduct a survey. We will ensure that the damage assessment reports will be finalised and it will be signed by officials. Once we receive the details of farmers who lost their crops, we will disburse some assistance to them.