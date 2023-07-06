Opposition spreading rumours about unrest among Shiv Sena MLAs: Eknath Shinde

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Ajit Pawar joining hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state said Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. He has accepted that there is development in the state and he has also shared our thoughts on having a double-engine govt in the state

It is all rumours They (NCP)should introspect on what is happening in their party, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as he rubbishes his resignation rumours and also speaks on the split in NCP. Our government has become even stronger with the joining of Ajit Pawar. Opposition spreading rumours about unrest among Shiv Sena MLAs, said Eknath Shinde.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.