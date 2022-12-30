Opposition stages demonstration demanding Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari removal over his remarks

Legislators of Opposition parties staged a demonstration in the Vidhan Sabha complex here demanding the ouster of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his alleged remarks about icons of the state.

According to a report of PTI, The legislators led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, LOP in legislative council Ambadas Danve, state Congress chief Nana Patole, Rohit Pawar, among others raised slogans outside the House on the last day of the winter session. The opposition legislators holding black caps and a banner shouted slogans demanding Koshyari’s removal.

The Opposition has been seeking the ouster of the governor since his recent remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a hero of the past.

Earlier this month, Koshyari wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating he would never imagine even in his dream to insult icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Governor said some portions of a speech delivered at a university were selectively picked and used for creating a controversy. Koshyari, in the letter, also sought ‘appropriate guidance’ from Shah in the wake of the controversy.