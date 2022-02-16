'Opposition unity' on menu at Maharashtra-Telangana CMs' Sunday lunch

Mumbai, Feb 16 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invited his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekar Rao for lunch on Sunday with a power menu comprising national affairs and opposition unity, officials said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Thackeray called up KCR, as Rao is popularly known, and lauded his efforts to rally the country's regional and Opposition parties and forge a united challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

Thackeray is understood to have conveyed to KCR the need to "save the country" from BJP's divisive political agenda for which the Shiv Sena would extend full support.

KCR is expected to fly down from Hyderabad on Sunday morning and drop in at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill for the 'lunch pe charcha', an official indicated.

However, ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi's

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor