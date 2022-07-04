'Oppressed and suppressed' for long resulted in Sena revolt: CM Shinde

Mumbai, July 4 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said he was 'oppressed and suppressed' for long and treated in an unfair manner that ultimately resulted in the major revolt that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In his maiden address to the Assembly after winning the crucial vote of confidence - 164 in favour and 99 against - Shinde recalled that the recent political happenings did not occur in just one day and was the culmination of many past instances when he was short-changed.

"There are many people here, like

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor