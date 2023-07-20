'Orange alert' for Pune district today, ghat area bracing for intense rain

Pune city and surrounding areas continued to receive incessant rains throughout Wednesday. The rain had let up a bit in the afternoon, but it started pouring again in the evening. The ghat area of the district received heavy rainfall consistently. Despite an orange alert being issued for the district on Thursday, the rains are expected to persist in the Ghat area.

On Wednesday, there was minimal rainfall in Pune city and the surrounding areas during the day. The Haveli area received 3 mm of rainfall, Shivajinagar recorded 5.8 mm, Pashan had 4.5 mm, Wadgaonsheri received 3.5 mm, and Hadapsar got 2.5 mm of rainfall. However, the ghat regions of the district experienced heavy rainfall. Lonavala recorded 98 mm of rainfall, Lavasa had 39 mm, Girivan (Mulshi) received 16.5 mm, and Nimgiri (Junnar) got 7 mm of rainfall. There was also not much rain in the eastern part of the district.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of light to moderate rain in the city for the next two days. While an orange alert has been issued for Pune district on Thursday, the intensity of rain is expected to be concentrated in the Ghat area. The meteorological department has also mentioned that the intensity of rain will decrease on Saturday, July 22.