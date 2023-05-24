Osmanabad: Clash erupts as MVA members go missing during Paranda committee meeting

Today, a meeting was held to appoint the chairman and deputy chairman of the Paranda Market Committee. However, eight members belonging to the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) were kidnapped while they were away on a trip to file their nominations. As a result, a heated dispute ensued between the workers from both sides, leading to a clash between them. To calm the situation, the police present used a mild lathi charge to disperse the agitated activists. Subsequently, the situation eventually calmed down.

In the Paranda Market Committee, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured 13 seats, while the Mahayuti alliance won five seats. To prevent any manipulation, former MVA MLA Dnyaneshwar Patil and former MLA Rahul Mate had arranged for their members to go on a trip. However, on Wednesday, during a meeting called to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman, news broke that eight out of the 13 members were missing. Dnyaneshwar Patil and Rahul Mate, from the MVA, alleged that "some individuals forcefully abducted our members."

A confrontation ensued between activists from opposing sides, resulting in a clash. To prevent the situation from escalating, the police intervened and used mild force to disperse the involved activists. This incident caused tension in Paranda town. Meanwhile, Dhananjay Sawant, the former Vice-president ZP from the Shinde group, rejected the allegations made by MVA leaders. He clarified that they did not have a majority in the market committee and had not even submitted their nomination papers.