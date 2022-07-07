Osmanabad: Teacher rapes 10th class girl and make her pregnant

Osmanabad: An incident has taken place in Osmanabad district which has tarnished the image of the teaching profession. A schoolgirl has been sexually assaulted by a schoolgirl for the past several days. The girl was two months pregnant.

The girl suffered bleeding while traveling in the car. Her family rushed her to a women's hospital in Osmanabad for treatment, which revealed that she was two months pregnant. The girl herself responded against this narcissistic teacher.

The Kalamb police registered a case against the teacher under the Pokso and Rape Act. The accused was taken into police custody and produced in court, where he was remanded in police custody for two days. Meanwhile, girls from many villages in Kalamb are coming for education. This act by the teacher has created an atmosphere of fear among the parents.