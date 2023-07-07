Our govt has become stronger after Ajit Pawar's arrival says, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has clarified the reports of ‘discontent’ in the Shiv Sena camp after Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government with his NCP faction. Our government is only getting stronger. I have [the] power of PM Modi and Amit Shah behind me," said Eknath Shinde, adding, “Our government has become even stronger with the arrival of Ajit Pawar.Eknath Shinde said nobody in Shiv Sena was unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the state ministry. Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the state government.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said CM Shinde may be replaced in the coming days, in light of the switchover of Ajit Pawar and 8 other NCP MLAs to the National Democratic Alliance ( NDA) government in the state. Dismissing speculations of the state getting a new chief Minister in the coming days, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Opposition parties were deliberating creating confusion, adding that Shinde will remain CM.

"All our senior leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, have already said Eknath Shinde will remain chief minister. He is doing a good job for the state. The Opposition parties are creating confusion," Bawankule said. Earlier, on Sunday, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time