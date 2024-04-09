Outgoing MP Rajan Vichare's Parliamentary Report Card: Hits and Misses in Thane

Thane's outgoing Lok Sabha MP, Rajan Vichare, is nearing the end of his term. A closer examination of the UBT leader's attendance during this term indicates a respectable 66%, according to data compiled by the non-profit PRS Legislative Research. He participated in a total of 26 parliamentary debates, covering topics such as the Thane railway station makeover project and the need for a Ro-Ro service from Vasai to Bhayandar. Vichare raised pertinent questions in the Lok Sabha, totaling 281, on issues ranging from fatal accidents on expressways to infrastructure improvements like a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thane and introducing battery cars at Thane Railway station.The people of Thane appreciated Vichare's efforts in advocating for the opening of the Digha railway station. However, they expressed dissatisfaction with his promises to address the traffic congestion issue, particularly noting delays in the completion of the SATIS bridge work in Thane East.

Traffic congestion remains a pressing concern for Thane voters, who expect their MP to provide solutions. Vichare, during his tenure as the Mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation, initiated the SATIS Project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion around Thane stations. However, the SATIS-2 project, intended for the east of Thane station, remains unfinished, exacerbating traffic issues for commuters. Vichare allocated Rs. 17.02 crore for various MPLADS works in his constituency, utilizing Rs. 7.114600 crore from the sanctioned funds.Vichare, first elected as an MP from Shiv Sena in 2014, commenced his second term on May 23, 2019. His attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha was below average, with just 15% during the Budget Session 2022 and 31% during the Monsoon Session 2022.Despite challenges, Vichare actively participated in debates addressing pollution problems in Thane and Mumbai, the condition of post office buildings in Thane Parliamentary Constituency, and advocating for world-class status for Thane railway station.

While the RoRo ferry service between Bhayandar and Vasai commenced in February 2024, Vichare had already raised the need for this service during a parliament debate in 2021.The people of Thane eagerly anticipate the Metro 4 route, connecting Kasarwadavli in Thane with Wadala in Mumbai, which could alleviate traffic congestion at Majiwada and Kapurbawdi junctions. Vichare has assured voters that the Metro 4 route will be operational by 2025.Recently, Vichare announced the completion of a new suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund by December 2025, part of the Smart City initiative, aimed at easing congestion at Thane and Mulund stations.

Citizens continue to voice their concerns on social media platforms like Twitter, urging Vichare and TMC officials to address issues such as illegal construction, encroachment, and low water supply in Kolshet villages. They emphasize the importance of prioritizing local issues alongside national politics during elections.