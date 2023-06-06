Outrage erupts as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's photo missing from 'Shivrajyabhishek Sohla' banner

Today, the state is commemorating the Shivrajyabhishek ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with great enthusiasm. In accordance with the occasion, multiple events have been planned to observe the 350th Shivrajyahishek ceremony. There is notable news surrounding a banner featuring Sudhir Mungantiwar, a prominent BJP leader and the state's forest minister.

The Cultural Affairs Department of the Maharashtra government has organized a grand cultural event at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. There is a possibility of controversy arising from the banners of this event, as the banners do not display any photos of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Instead, the banners prominently feature a large photo of Sudhir Mungantiwar, the state's Minister of Cultural Affairs, while the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are depicted in smaller photos on the sides.

The exclusion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's picture from the banner has sparked both outrage and criticism from the opposition. NCP MLA Amol Mitkari expressed his discontent through a tweet, highlighting the involvement of the Culture Minister of Maharashtra in the coronation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji and accusing him of trivializing the event for personal gain.