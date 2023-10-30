Over 11,000 old documents mention Kunbi caste will be issued from tomorrow: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revealed that there are 11,530 old records that include references to the Kunbi caste. In response to the ongoing violent protests by the Maratha community demanding reservations under the OBC category, he announced that new certificates will be issued starting from Tuesday.

Agriculture-related Kunbis are classified as Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Maharashtra and are entitled to special treatment in government employment and education. The chief minister also said a three-member committee of experts will be set up to advise the state government on submission of a proposed curative petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the Maratha quota issue.

Reaching out to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast entered the sixth day on Monday, Shinde said a government representative will hold talks with him on Tuesday. The state government needs some time and he should give it to us, he said. Shinde also said Jarange should be careful about the course of the quota agitation, apparently referring to violence in some places.

Galvanised by the fast-unto-death protest launched by Jarange, members of the Maratha community are staging demonstrations across Maharashtra demanding the reservation in government jobs and education.