Over 3,000 Dilapidated Buildings in Navi Mumbai Up for Redevelopment as Consent Rule Eased

At least 30 housing societies in Navi Mumbai's Nerul node have expressed interest in redeveloping their aging and dilapidated buildings, fueled by a recent relaxation in consent requirements. Over 1,200 residents attended a recent Redevelopment Council meeting eager to understand the intricacies of the process.

"Many are prepared for redevelopment, but lack clarity on the process," said Bharat Jadhav, a former corporator from Seawoods who organized the meeting. He estimates roughly 5,000 families are ready to move forward.

Last year, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) lowered the required resident consent for building redevelopment from 100% to 51%, prompting renewed interest. Numerous CIDCO-constructed buildings are nearing critical disrepair, Jadhav noted, with incidents of falling slabs and plaster reported monthly in Seawoods. While CIDCO addresses immediate repairs, he emphasized comprehensive redevelopment as the long-term solution.

This relaxation has sparked discussions about reviving aging structures built on CIDCO plots across Navi Mumbai, particularly those 30 years old and in disrepair. "The revised consent clause has significantly boosted the potential for reconstructing these buildings," Jadhav said.

In January, CIDCO aligned its 2013 building reconstruction policy with state guidelines, allowing redevelopment with 51% resident consent. Developers estimate over 4 lakh people reside in more than 3,000 dilapidated buildings across Navi Mumbai, most exceeding 30 years and therefore eligible for redevelopment.

The issue stalled for years, initially breaking through in 2015 when the state allowed redevelopment of CIDCO buildings with a 2.5 Floor Space Index (FSI). However, political and other factors hampered progress.

In December 2020, NMMC approved redevelopment proposals for four Vashi and Nerul housing societies: Little Flower Society, Utkarsh Society, Nivasti Tvisa Society, and Panchsheel Apartment (encompassing a total of 31 buildings).

CIDCO leases plots in Navi Mumbai under specific regulations, outlining terms like development permission, construction timelines, plot usage, and service charges. Lease agreements grant a 60-year lease with CIDCO retaining ownership of the land and any structures built upon it. Housing societies require prior written permission from CIDCO to demolish or redevelop existing structures.