Over 3,000 people caught for traffic rules violation in Mumbai for New Year

A number of people broke driving safety rules on Mumbai roads in Maharashtra while celebrating New Year. An official on Sunday informed that Mumbai Police caught 156 people for drunk driving and 2,465 people for riding motorbikes without wearing helmet during the New Year celebrations in the city, according to the news agency PTI.

A large number of police personnel were deployed across the city for the safety of citizens during the celebration. In addition, a campaign was also conducted from late Saturday night till the wee hours of Sunday to check people violating traffic norms. The official stated that Mumbai traffic police had also put up check up points on various roads in the city to keep an eye on those not following road safety rules.

The city police caught 156 drunk drivers, while action was also taken against 66 people for rash driving, he said, adding that 2,465 people were caught for riding motorbikes without wearing helmets. “Challans were imposed on 274 people for triple riding on two-wheelers," Police official told PTI.