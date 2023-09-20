Over 36,000 women recite Atharvashirsha at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal in Pune

Pune witnessed a spectacular display of tradition as the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati pandal hosted the recitation of Atharvashirsha on the auspicious occasion of Rishi Panchami. Over 36,000 women, adorned in traditional attire, from different parts of the city, participated in it.

This year's event marked the 36th consecutive year of the recitation, an integral component of the Ganeshotsava celebration at this revered pandal.

The participants, gathering as early as 2 a.m., painted a vibrant picture on the roads adjacent to the pandal, symbolizing unity and devotion. Remarkably, women from Russia and Thailand also embraced this tradition, adding an international touch.

Authorities noted that this year saw the highest number of participants, not only from Pune but also from various parts of the state. To facilitate the event, the city police's traffic department managed vehicular diversions to ensure smooth proceedings and prevent congestion.