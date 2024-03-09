Over 650 People Fall Ill in Maharashtra After Consuming Prasad

A total of 467 individuals across Latur and Hingoli districts experienced poisoning symptoms after consuming Mahaprasad, with additional incidents reported in Parbhani, Beed, and Dhule districts, bringing the total affected to over 650 people across five districts. Among these, 443 pilgrims from Waghalwadi and Kharabwadi (Gurdhal) in Deoni taluka of Latur, and 24 individuals from Khudj (Sengaon) in Hingoli, were poisoned after ingesting saffron.

The Bhagri prasad during the Ekadashi ceremony on Thursday evening at Waghalwadi. Subsequently, 315 people experienced symptoms of poisoning on Thursday night, with medical treatment administered to 306 individuals within the village itself. In Kharabwadi (Gurdhal), 93 individuals received initial medical assistance.



Details by District:

Hingoli: Twenty-four pilgrims were poisoned after consuming prasad. This incident follows a similar occurrence a fortnight ago, where 150 devotees in Renapur, Kalmanuri taluka, experienced poisoning after consuming prasad. Specifically, on Thursday, 24 devotees from Khudj (Sengaon) faced poisoning after ingesting saffron.

Parbhani: Eighty individuals were discovered to have been poisoned after consuming prasad during a two-day fast observed on Thursday and Friday. According to district surgeon Dr. Nagesh Lakhmawar, fifty patients are currently receiving treatment at the district general hospital.

Beed: Fifty-five individuals in Ambajogai and Gevarai talukas were poisoned, reportedly from consuming fasting bread. Currently, all affected individuals are receiving treatment at both government and private hospitals, and fortunately, all patients are reported to be in stable condition.

Dhule: Fifty-two individuals experienced poisoning symptoms after consuming prasad in Amalathe taluka on Friday afternoon. Among them were five children and 20 women. Fortunately, all affected individuals are reported to be in stable condition.

