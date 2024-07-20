Over 72 Lakh Applications Received For 'CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme': Minister Aditi Tatkare

Amidst ongoing criticism from the opposition regarding the CM Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare responded robustly from Baramati. Highlighting the scheme's success, Tatkare mentioned that over 72 lakh applications have been received so far. She acknowledged the issues raised by the opposition, such as server downtimes and fees charged to women for filling out forms, but firmly defended the scheme's efficacy and popularity.

"Daily, we receive 8 to 10 lakh applications, and so far, over 72 lakh applications have been registered," said Tatkare. She continued, "The opposition has been critical of this scheme since day one. However, I must emphasize that this scheme has received an overwhelming response, which is a matter of satisfaction for us. Those who criticize it are simultaneously holding camps in their constituencies and putting up their own banners. This shows how beneficial the Mahayuti government's scheme is for women. All representatives are aware of its importance."

Tatkare further pointed out the contradictory stance of the opposition, stating, "On one hand, they criticize the scheme, while on the other, they organize camps and put up misleading banners. This dual approach by the opposition only serves to confuse the public."