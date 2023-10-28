"Over ₹8500 crore of road works stalled in Mumbai": Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Maharashtra state government for alleged widespread corruption across various sectors during a press conference on Saturday. Thackeray highlighted that more than ₹8500 crore worth of road construction projects have been stalled in the city. He expressed his concerns by stating that while the previous government in Karnataka was called a "40% government," Maharashtra now has a "1000% government."

Thackeray addressed the situation in Mumbai, where the government had announced road construction projects valued at over ₹6000 crore. However, none of these projects have commenced, raising questions about the administration's commitment to delivering on these promises. Thackeray also emphasized the issue of corruption within the civic administration and contractor syndicates, calling for transparency and action against those involved.

Thackeray brought attention to the state of roads in Mumbai, highlighting that roadworks should typically be in progress from October 1 to May 31. However, with October nearly over, no road construction has begun. This has resulted in works worth ₹2500 crore lying idle, while Thackeray noted that traffic police are allegedly being pressured not to grant No Objection Certificates (NOC) for road projects.

Moreover, Thackeray blamed the government for contributing to particulate matter pollution in the city. He pointed out that dust from construction sites has contributed to this pollution, and there are insufficient measures in place to control it. Additionally, he highlighted that 15 out of 24 wards in the city currently lack ward officers, causing administrative challenges.

Aaditya Thackeray also raised concerns about stalled appointments, particularly within the context of exam results being released. He suggested that these appointments are being delayed for financial gain. Thackeray's remarks reflect ongoing issues and concerns within the state, particularly in Mumbai, regarding infrastructure, governance, and transparency.