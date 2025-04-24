Pahalgam Terror Attack: 183 Tourists Return to Maharashtra; 232 More to Arrive on Friday

The Maharashtra government has stepped up efforts to bring back stranded tourists from Jammu and Kashmir following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murli Dhar Mohol said a special IndiGo flight will carry 232 passengers from Srinagar to Maharashtra on Friday afternoon. The state government is covering the full cost of the operation.

Mohol, in coordination with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been actively involved in arranging travel for those stuck in the region. On Thursday, 183 passengers safely returned to Maharashtra. Another group of 232 people is expected to arrive on Friday.

“We are doing everything possible to bring each tourist home safely,” Mohol said. “Most are being brought through the Srinagar route. We are also receiving calls from citizens in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir and making arrangements for them as well.”

Tourists who traveled by train are also facing problems due to the cancellation of train services. Efforts are being made to bring all the tourists back via the Srinagar route. Mohol mentioned that the state is receiving calls from citizens stranded in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Arrangements are being made to assist them.

Despite his niece Ashwini’s wedding on Friday, Mohol has remained focused on managing the situation from the war room. The family continues with wedding preparations, but Mohol has prioritized helping stranded citizens.