Pahalgam Terror Attack: 500 Tourists from Maharashtra Return Home in Two Days; State Government Arranges Special Flights (VIDEO)

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nearly 500 tourists from Maharashtra have returned to the state over the past two days following the terror attack in Pahalgam. The state government arranged special flights after directives from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A total of 184 tourists have reached Mumbai so far. An additional 232 tourists will be brought back on Friday through another special flight being arranged by the state government.

After the incident, Chief Minister Fadnavis asked Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan to travel to Kashmir. Mahajan updated the chief minister on the overall situation during a review held on Thursday. “If more flights are needed tomorrow, arrange them. The government will bear the cost,” Fadnavis said.

Minister Mahajan met injured tourists from Maharashtra who are currently undergoing treatment at the Army hospital. During the visit, the chief minister spoke to the injured through video call and thanked the doctors for their care.

A three-level coordination system has been put in place involving the state secretariat, the Chief Minister’s Office and the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi to bring stranded tourists back. Requests are being received from across the state and action is being taken accordingly.

Some tourists have been given temporary accommodation at Kalika Dham in Jammu. About 14 tourists from Amravati stayed there. Others have left for Delhi by any means available, and arrangements are being made for them in the capital.

The special flight arriving from Kashmir on Friday will include tourists from Akola and Amravati. Lists of passengers are being compiled at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. The government is also prepared to arrange another flight on the following day if required.

(With inputs from agencies)