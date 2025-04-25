Pahalgam Terror Attack: Eknath Shinde Offers Rs 5 Lakh Aid to Family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah Who Died Protecting Tourists

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 20-year-old horse ride operator who died while attempting to protect tourists from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The cheque was presented by Shiv Sena workers and officials of the Border Organisation who travelled to Pahalgam to assist the family. Shinde also spoke to Shah's family via video conferencing. During the call, he offered his condolences and assured them that the government would support them in rebuilding their damaged home.

"The bravery and humanity shown by Syed Adil will never be forgotten. His sacrifice will not go in vain," Shinde said while comforting the family. He further promised to help rebuild their home.

Syed Adil, a horse rider in Pahalgam, was escorting tourists when the attack occurred. On the day of the incident, he tried to protect a tourist who was riding his horse. When terrorists approached, Syed displayed immense bravery by attempting to wrest a rifle from one of the attackers. Unfortunately, he was shot and killed.

After the attack, many tourists from Maharashtra who were visiting Jammu and Kashmir were stranded in the region. On April 23, Shinde visited Srinagar late at night to meet the stranded tourists. He visited a camp near the airport where he reassured the survivors. Some of the tourists shared their experiences of Shah's bravery and the compassion he showed during the attack.