Pahalgam Terror Attack: Maharashtra Govt Arranges Two Special Flights to Bring Back 183 Stranded Tourists from Srinagar

Govt is making efforts to bring back stranded tourist in Kashmir post the Pahalgam attack. Maharashtra govt has arranged two special flights to bring back its citizens from the region. According to official statement from CMO total 183 tourists from Maharashtra will be back to Mumbai today via special flight. Air India will carry 100 tourists will land in Mumbai today evening. Alongside this, an indigo flight will return with 83 tourists, bringing the total number of evacuees to 183.

As per the IANS report Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol is overseeing the coordination and providing full support to ensure the smooth return of the tourists. Officials have confirmed that the entire cost of these special flights will be borne by the Maharashtra state government. A passenger list for the Air India flight has also been released, ensuring transparency and aiding coordination with families awaiting their loved ones in Mumbai.

In order of safety and assurance Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally went to Srinagar taking up the responsibility for bringing back the tourists stranded in Kashmir. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde met the stranded tourists in Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon and assure that their government is with them. He said that he is not here as a Deputy CM but a Maharashtrian and stand by them and personally coordinate their safe return home. He provided an emotional support to the feared tourist.