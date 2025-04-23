Maharashtra Tourists Among the Victims in Pahalgam Attack, Fadnavis Offers Condolences

In a devastating terrorist attack on Tuesday afternoon, at least 26 people were killed in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, located in South Kashmir. Among the deceased are six tourists from Maharashtra, while six more have been critically injured in the sudden gunfire. Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis got in constant with Kashmir's divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidari. The names of the deceased are Dilip Disle of Panvel, Atul Mone, Hemant Joshi and Sanjay Lele of Kalyan-Dombivli and Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote of Pune. Of the injured, two are from Panvel, three from Nagpur and one from Pune. Chief Minister Fadnavis condemned the attack on X, expressing condolences to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. He confirmed the deaths of Dilip Disle and Atul Mone based on information from Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner Vijaykumar Bidari.

CMO official indicated that the Pahalgam administration had dispatched a list of affected individuals, lacking specific details about their Maharashtra addresses. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule reported being approached by relatives of five injured persons, suggesting the total number of affected individuals from Maharashtra might rise as more information becomes available. In Navi Mumbai, DCP Prashant Mohite reported that Panvel resident Subodh Patil was injured, while his wife Manik escaped unharmed.

पुण्यातील संतोष जगदाळे यांना काश्मिरमधील भ्याड दहशतवादी हल्ल्यात गोळ्या लागल्या असून, त्यांच्यावर उपचार सुरु आहेत. त्यांच्या पत्नी सुद्धा जखमी झाल्याची माहिती आहे. त्यांच्या पुण्यातील परिवारजनांशी मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी दूरध्वनीवरुन संवाद साधला आणि त्यांना राज्य… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 22, 2025

काश्मिरातील पहलगाम येथील दहशतवादी हल्ल्याच्या क्षणी एक नागपूरकर कुटुंब सुद्धा तेथे होते. गोळीबाराचा आवाज ऐकून त्यांनी पहाडावरुन उड्या मारल्या आणि त्यात घसरुन सिमरन रुपचंदानी या जखमी झाल्या आणि त्यांच्या पायाला फ्रॅक्चर झाले आहे. त्यांच्यासमवेत तिलक आणि गर्व रुपचंदानी हे सुद्धा… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 22, 2025

CM while talking to ANI on Pahalgam attack stated, "I strongly condemn this attack in Jammu and Kashmir. I myself am in touch with the local administration there and efforts are underway from Maharashtra to provide all possible help to those who lost their lives and those injured in this attack."

Initial reports from Srinagar police incorrectly identified Manik as injured; this was clarified based on information from the tour operator, who confirmed that Subodh was the injured party. The injured were airlifted to a Srinagar hospital for treatment. Disle, from Khanda Colony, Panvel, was part of the 39-member tourist group.Pune resident Asawari Jagdale reported that terrorists indiscriminately fired upon tourists, injuring her father, Santosh Jagdale, and uncle, Kaustubh Ganbote, at Betaab valley. Army personnel evacuated survivors to safety.Mumbai police officials instructed senior personnel to heighten vigilance in their jurisdictions, and intelligence personnel were actively monitoring the situation.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Srinagar emergency helpline officer Mushtaq Ahmed confirmed six deaths. Among the victims were Dilip Disle and Atul Mone, whose deaths were acknowledged in a tweet by the Chief Minister. However, TOI learned that Mone's relatives, Hemant Joshi and Sanjay Lele from Dombivli, were also killed, a fact confirmed by their family. The three Dombivli residents, aged 45-50, had travelled to Kashmir with nine other family members via Ahmedabad.Thane zone-III DCP Atul Zende confirmed the deaths of Sanjay Lele, Atul Mone, and Hemant Joshi, all Dombivli residents who sustained fatal bullet injuries during the attack. They were part of a tourist group visiting Kashmir.The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) contacted the Jagdale and Rupchandani families, while Civil Aviation Minister Muralidhar Mohol met with relatives of Pune tourists.