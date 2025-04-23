Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘The Biggest Responsibility Is To Bring Every Indian Home Safely’, Says Supriya Sule

Among the 26 people killed in the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, six were from Maharashtra. Two of them were residents of Pune, sparking shock and grief across the city. During an ongoing meeting in Delhi on the topic of One Nation, One Election, news of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam broke. Soon after, reports emerged that tourists from Pune were among those stranded. Upon receiving the devastating news, Pune MP Supriya Sule immediately swung into action. Speaking to the media, she confirmed that she had received information about two citizens from Pune being shot in the attack. Visibly emotional, she called the incident “deeply disturbing” and emphasized that no amount of protest would be enough to express the nation’s collective anguish.

“This incident is extremely serious,” Sule said. “Until official information comes from the Ministry of Home Affairs, we must all speak with responsibility and restraint.” She made a heartfelt appeal to the public to remain calm and support one another during this difficult time.

Sule contacted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Sule reached out to Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to seek updates and urged the Centre to pay immediate attention to the crisis. “At the moment, many Indian citizens are stranded in different areas. Ensuring their safe return is our top priority,” she stated firmly. Calling for political unity, Sule appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convene an all-party meeting to brief leaders across the spectrum and ensure transparent communication with the public.

Concerned about the rising cost of transportation in the aftermath of the attack, Sule also attempted to contact the air and rail authorities. “This is not a time for profit. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every Indian returns home safely,” she said, urging the government and administration to act with compassion and urgency. She concluded her statement with an appeal to citizens: “Let us maintain patience, cooperate fully, and act with a sense of responsibility until all facts are known. This is a time for unity, not panic.”