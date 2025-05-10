Pakistan Is a Terrorist Country, India Will Not Stop Now, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, May 10, said that Pakistan is a terrorist country and always supports terrorist activities. Therefore, India will not stop fighting against it. Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Alandi pilgrimage town in Pune district of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, "Pakistan is a terrorist country; it has always supported terrorism. However, India will not stop now."

India-Pakistan border tensions escalated in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, after which India launched retaliation under the 'Operation Sindoor' targeting several terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Fadnavis stated that Pakistan always supported terrorists and terror activities in its region. He said Indian Army is giving befitting reply under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our army is giving an appropriate response. We are proud of our army."

#WATCH | Pune | On India-Pakistan tension, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Pakistan is a terrorist country; it has always supported terrorism. However, India will not stop now. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our army is giving an appropriate response. We are… pic.twitter.com/HhxNKGpFSO — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

CM Fadnavis also informed that Maharashtra has been put on high alert due to the ongoing situation, and a security review has been conducted in the state as per the situation. "Just yesterday, we held a meeting based on the war book to determine the precautions we should take. We are taking those necessary measures. All district units have been provided with the required information and resources," he told reporters.

Also Read | Pune on High Alert: Security Tightens at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Amid Rising India–Pakistan Tensions.

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis, along with his Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior police officers from the state, held a review meeting on security and instructed them to conduct mock drills and establish a war room at the district levels. The Maharashtra government has cancelled the holidays of all officials in important posts, especially those from health and disaster management.