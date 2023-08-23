Palghar: 16-year-old ends life after disagreement with mother

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 16-year-old boy, identified as Soham Chakraborty, tragically ended his life by jumping into a lake following an argument with his mother. The incident has plunged his parents into deep sorrow.

According to the reports, Residing in Ram Villa Apartments in Manvelapada, Virar East, Soham was a student of Class XI Commerce in a Vasai college. The event unfolded after he skipped classes, leading to a scolding from his mother. Incensed by the rebuke, he left home in a state of anger. As time passed without his return, his parents reported him missing at Virar police station. Since Soham was a minor, authorities initiated a case of kidnapping and launched a search operation. Tragically, his lifeless body was discovered in a pond at Sai Datt Nagar, Virar East, during the search. Officials revealed that Soham's impulsive act of ending his life in the lake was the result of his anger.