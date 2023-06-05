Palghar: 21-year old pharmacy student commits suicide at her residence

A 21-year old diploma in pharmacy student allegedly died by suicide at her house in Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The deceased has named five building residents, including a 20-year-old male friend and three minor sisters aged 7, 10 and 17 in her note, Aditi alleged being bullied and physically and mentally harassed by the five persons for over a year. She wrote about having attempted suicide in the past too. She, however, did not elaborate on the nature of the harassment, Times of India reported.

Police said Aditi last spoke to the male friend, a second year commerce student, over the cellphone on Friday evening. She told him about committing suicide and disconnected the phone. The male friend rushed to her flat along with other building residents. They broke open the door and found Aditi hanging at around 6pm. Her parents and younger sister were away. She was rushed to hospital and declared dead before arrival.

