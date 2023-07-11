Palghar: 3 held for killing man after his motorbike brushes against their 2-wheeler

An officer from Maharashtra's Palghar district said that police have detained three people for reportedly beating a 20-year-old man to death after his motorbike brushed into their two-wheeler.

The incident took place on a flyover in Nallasopara area at around 4 pm on Sunday when the victim, Rohit Yadav, was going on the motorbike along with a friend, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav told reporters.

A side mirror of the victim’s vehicle accidentally brushed against the motorbike on which three persons were travelling, he said. The three persons then stopped Yadav and had an argument with him. They allegedly beat up the duo following which Yadav died, the official said.

After the incident, the police registered a case against Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and launched a search for the accused. A police probe team worked on various leads and arrested the three accused, all residents of Nallasopara, within eight hours of the incident, the official said.