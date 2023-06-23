Palghar: 36-year-old MSRTC driver tries to end life by hanging self in parked bus

In Jawhar town, Palghar district, a 36-year-old Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) driver attempted suicide by hanging himself in a parked bus, officials said. The incident took place at Jawhar bus depot on Thursday morning, they said.

When the bus was parked at the depot, its driver tried to hang himself inside the vehicle using a rope. But a security guard and other colleagues of the driver noticed it from outside and rushed to him. They took him down and saved his life, an official of the bus depot said.

The driver was then rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said. Police said that in their preliminary probe, they have found that he was being subjected to harassment by the local MSRTC staff and despite his complaints, no action was taken.