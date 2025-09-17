Palghar: 63-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Wada; Murder for Robbery Suspected

A 63-year-old woman was found dead in a village in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder. The body of the woman, identified as Sangeeta Bhagoji Patil, was found on Tuesday evening, September 16, in Kone village, an official told the news agency PTI.

Patil, a resident of the village, was reported missing a few days back. According to a police official, it is suspected that she was killed for her necklace and earrings, as these objects were missing.

A case has been registered at the Wada police station and her body was sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination.