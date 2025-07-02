Palghar: Builder Dies by Suicide in Nalasopara; Family Alleges He Was Being Harassed by Cops, Their Aide

A builder allegedly committed suicide at his residence at Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, apparently over financial matters. The builder, Jayaprakash Chavan, was found hanging at his home on Tuesday morning, July 1. Chavan’s family claimed he had left behind a detailed suicide note in which he had levelled serious allegations of harassment and intimidation against two policemen as well as their purported associate, a real estate broker. The note purportedly stated that the trio regularly threatened, humiliated, and pressured Chavan, pushing him over the edge over financial matters.

According to the note and family members, Chavan had borrowed Rs 33 lakh from the policemen to fund the construction of a building. Of this, Rs 32 lakh was reportedly paid upfront. However, instead of a standard loan repayment arrangement, Chavan was allegedly forced to register four flats in the policemen's name as repayment, said the family members.

His daughter, Gauri Chavan, in a statement to the media, alleged, “My father was under intense stress. He was being threatened continuously by policemen and their broker. He felt betrayed and cornered.” An officer at the Achole police station confirmed the recovery of a suicide note, but did not disclose its content, saying they were looking into it.

He said a case of accidental death has been registered as of now. Senior officials stated that the matter will be investigated thoroughly, and appropriate action will be taken if any wrongdoing is found.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.