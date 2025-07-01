Palghar: Class 5 Student Dies of Suspected Snakebite at School in Wada; Parents Allege Delay in Hospital Transfer

A class 5 student died from a suspected snakebite in a school in Wada in Palghar district. The incident took place on June 26 and the deceased has been identified as 11-year-old Vedika Zate, said Wada police station senior inspector Datta Kindre to the news agency PTI.

"Her peers have said she died of snakebite. The post mortem report is awaited. An accidental death report has been registered as of now," he added.

Also Read | IIT Bombay Security Breach: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers New Details About Accused.

The child's parents accused the school of delaying in rushing her to the hospital.