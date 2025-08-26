Palghar Crime: 24-Year-Old Dies After Being Beaten Over Instagram Messages to Girlfriend in Nalasopara

Palghar, Maharashtra (August 26, 2025): A 24-year-old man died after being severely beaten by a boyfriend angry over an Instagram message sent to his girlfriend. The incident occurred in Nalasopara. The deceased, Pratik Wagh (24), lived in Saikripa Chawl in Jijainagar, Moregaon, Nalasopara East. He had been sending messages to a local woman on Instagram. The woman reported the matter to her boyfriend, Bhushan Patil.

On Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., Patil arrived with his friends and called Wagh near the Moregaon lake road. Patil questioned him about messaging his girlfriend and then began assaulting him. One of Patil’s friends also joined in the attack. The beating was recorded on video.

Police were taking Wagh to the station when he collapsed on the road. He was first admitted to a municipal hospital in Boalinj, Virar. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Mira Road, where he died on Monday night.

Tuljapur police had initially registered a case of attempted murder. Following Wagh’s death, they have now registered a murder case. Bhushan Patil, Sanket Patil, and Swaroop Meher have been arrested. Police said they are still searching for the remaining suspects.