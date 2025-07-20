Palghar Crime Alert: Police Nab Duo Trying to Rob ATM with Gas Torch and Grinder

In a swift crackdown, police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district arrested two individuals for attempting to break into an ATM kiosk belonging to a nationalised bank in Virar. The incident occurred in the early hours of July 14, when unidentified miscreants tried to breach the Automated Teller Machine to steal cash. Although the suspects managed to damage the cash dispenser, no money was stolen. Following the attack, bank authorities filed an official complaint with the Bolinj police, which immediately launched an investigation into the attempted theft and vandalism.

During the probe, the police team worked on multiple leads and examined CCTV footage from the ATM premises. With the help of technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the authorities were able to identify and trace the accused. The suspects were revealed to be Ajay Vijay Yadav (45), a resident of Virar, and Bharat Gajanan Sanke (37), hailing from Ulhasnagar in the neighbouring Thane district. The duo was apprehended on July 17, just three days after the failed robbery attempt, as per an official statement released by the Palghar police department.

Upon their arrest, officials recovered various tools used in the attempted ATM heist. The seized items included a grinder machine, a gas blow torch, cutter blades, gloves, masks, a carry bag, and a raincoat. These tools indicated a well-planned attempt to access the cash inside the machine, although the suspects ultimately failed in their effort. Police officials noted that the suspects appeared to be familiar with ATM mechanisms, further underlining the premeditated nature of the crime.

The Bolinj police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused on July 18. They have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house or place of worship), Section 62 (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment or other imprisonment), and Section 3(5) (common intention). Investigations are ongoing to determine if the arrested individuals are linked to similar crimes in the region.