Palghar Crime: Locals Foil Kidnap Bid in Vasai by Men Posing as Transgender Persons, Beat Them Up

An auto-rickshaw driver and three men posing as transgender persons were beaten up by locals in Mulgaon area of Vasai for allegedly attempting to kidnap two minor schoolgirls. The angry crowd refused to calm down even after police arrived at the scene. According to information received, two schoolgirls from Khochivade village in Vasai were walking as usual from Kharekuran in Mulgaon. At that time, the accused – Sharad Shinde, Sanjay Golankar, Nilesh Mandavkar and rickshaw driver Suraj Matol, all residents of Kalwa – were travelling in a rickshaw bearing number MH 04 FC 9734. Locals said the men tried to forcibly take away the girls.

The two girls screamed for help which alerted nearby residents. Locals quickly intervened and thrashed the accused including the rickshaw driver and the three fake transgender persons.

Police were informed and soon reached the spot. The accused were then taken to Sir D. M. Petit Hospital for treatment and later brought to Vasai Police Station.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had been pretending to be transgender to beg for money from the public. Locals said the same rickshaw and men had been seen roaming in the area over the past few days.

Police have collected CCTV footage and other information to gather evidence against the accused. Statements of the two minor girls are being recorded, said Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Ghadigaonkar.