Palghar Crime: Mother Kills Son, Assaults Daughter With Rolling Pin Over Demand for Chicken Meal

A mother murdered her seven-year-old son, while her daughter was left severely injured after the siblings were attacked with a rolling pin for asking for chicken. The incident was reported from Palghar district of Maharashtra on September 28. The minor girl is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The police said that the boy, identified as Chinmay Dhumde, asked his mother, Pallavi Dhumde, to make a chicken dish for him as he desired to have some non-veg food. Pallavi got enraged by his chicken demand and she hit him with a rolling pin. He was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries. Then, with the same rolling pin, she hit her daughter.

The neighbours heard the screams of children and alerted the police immediately. The cops, the local crime branch, and the sub-divisional officer rushed to the spot after being notified about the incident. The police filed a murder case against the woman and arrested her, the police said.

District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said, “Pallavi Ghumde, 40, resided with her family in a flat located in the Kashipada area. Her seven-year-old son, Chinmay Ganesh Ghumde, tragically lost his life after being brutally assaulted with household objects. Her 10-year-old daughter was also subjected to a severe beating during the incident. Following the attack, the Palghar police registered a murder case at the local police station. Authorities have confirmed that further investigations into the matter are currently underway.”