Palghar Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Mattress Unit, Several Workers Injured

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a mattress manufacturing unit located in the Kona Gram Panchayat area of Wada taluka in Palghar district. The blaze reportedly began around 10 a.m., quickly spreading through the factory due to the large quantity of foam stored for mattress production. Preliminary reports indicate that a few workers sustained burn injuries while attempting to escape the flames. Local residents, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot as thick smoke engulfed the area, prompting urgent calls for fire service assistance.

पालघर वाडा के कोना ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में स्थित एक गद्दा फैक्ट्री में आग लगी.फोम की बड़ी मात्रा होने के कारण आग तेजी से भड़की।कुछ श्रमिकों के झुलसने की जानकारी.पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद। सुबह 10 बजे लगी आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिशें जारी.आग लगने का कारण अब तक अज्ञात। #FirePalgharpic.twitter.com/zorW0zWhyH — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) November 19, 2025

Firefighting teams have been working continuously to control the blaze, which has proved difficult to extinguish due to the highly flammable materials present inside the premises. Efforts are still underway, with officials trying to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The exact cause of the incident remains unknown, and authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry once the situation is brought under control. Residents have expressed concern over the safety measures in such industrial units and urged stricter monitoring to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Also Read: Vasai Daylight Heist: Woman and Teen Son Tied Up as Robbers Loot ₹10 Lakh From Residential Tower

In another incident, a fire erupted at the Responsive Industries carpet and rope manufacturing unit located in the Boisar MIDC industrial zone around 4:15 p.m. on October 31. Firefighters from the Boisar Fire Brigade swiftly reached the site and launched efforts to contain the blaze, which had spread rapidly within the factory premises. Initial reports indicate that at least five machine operators were injured during the incident. Three of them were taken to Anand Ashram Hospital in Boisar, while the remaining two were shifted to Mumbai for advanced medical care. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported so far.

Officials stated that the exact cause of the fire has not yet been established, and a detailed investigation is currently in progress. Authorities are examining possible triggers behind the sudden outbreak and assessing the extent of the damage caused to the manufacturing facility. Meanwhile, safety concerns have been raised regarding industrial units in the region, as this incident comes amid growing scrutiny over fire preparedness and compliance measures within local factories.