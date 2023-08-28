Palghar: Father and son swept away in sea while taking selfie

A tragic incident unfolded at Vasai Fort on Sunday evening, resulting in the loss of a 14-year-old boy and his father. The teenager's attempt to take a selfie on the beach led to a fatal mishap, as he slipped and fell into the water. In a brave effort to save his son, the father also succumbed to the sea's waters.

The deceased have been identified as Shailendra More (42), a resident of Om Nagar in Vasai, and his son Devendra (14). The ill-fated incident occurred after Shailendra had completed a puja at home. Subsequently, he and his son headed to Vasai Fort on a bike to throw Nirmalya into the sea. Tragedy struck when Devendra lost his footing while attempting to capture a selfie from a jetty following the ritual. His father, in an act of valiant desperation, leapt into the water to rescue him but tragically met the same fate.

An eyewitness reported the incident to the Vasai police, who subsequently contacted the More family on Monday afternoon, after discovering Shailendra More's parked bike. A dedicated team of Vasai police is diligently searching the sea for any sign of the missing father and son.

Senior Police Inspector Ranjit Andhale of Vasai affirmed, "Our team is conducting a thorough search for the father and son along the coastal areas using boats."