Palghar: Fire breaks out at chemical company in Wada, no casualties reported

A major Fire broke out in a chemical company in the Wada area of Maharashtra's Palghar district. No injuries have been reported in the fire incident so far.

According to the police, upon receiving information about the blaze, the fire department arrived at the scene and began working to put out the flames. No loss of human life or financial damage has been reported due to the incident so far, said police.

Yesterday, A Level III fire broke out in a multi-floor building located near the iconic Mumbadevi Temple in Zaveri Bazar, Kalbadevi, in the early hours of June 9. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 1.38 am. Prompt action was taken by the fire department, resulting in the safe evacuation of approximately 50-60 trapped individuals.