Palghar: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Vasai, No Casualties Reported

Palghar: Fire broke out at Intertech Technology, an LED light manufacturing unit in the Waliv area of Vasai on Friday, 28 November, 2025, midnight. During this fire, two security guards were present in the premises. Following the incident, they immediately informed the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department about the fire.

Three fire tenders from the Municipal Corporation are on scene and working to control the fire. No casualties have been reported, but the fire has caused a major financial loss for the company, with property damage estimated in lakhs of rupees. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Massive fire broke out in a godown located in Khalil Shaikh Chawl, Kismat Nagar, Kurla (W), near Kapadia Nagar, on Thursday, 27 November, 2025, night. This incident occurred at around 11.08 pm. Visuals shared by locals show huge flames of fire coming out from the incident site, which is located within the chawl.

Also Read: Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at RMMS Society in Dahisar (Watch Video)

Multiple fire engines are at the site to douse the fire. Fortunately, no injuries are reported as of now. The exact cause of the fire is not known.