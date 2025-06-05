Palghar Fire: Massive Blaze Burns Down A Four-Story Factory

A big fire broke out on Wednesday evening near the Artemis Electricals facility, which is housed in a four-story structure in the industrial neighbourhood of Vasai, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. The flammable items stored inside the structure fuelled the fire, which broke out at around 9:30 PM. and swiftly spread to all four levels. Locals and nearby workers were alarmed as thick black smoke, which could be seen for kilometres, billowed into the sky. No casualties were reported. The fire department was informed on time and they controlled the fire.

Four fire tenders from different stations were sent to fight the fire as part of the quick deployment of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) firefighting forces. According to preliminary information, no one has been hurt or killed, an official said. At this point, the cause of the fire is yet unknown. According to authorities, after the fire is completely contained and the area is judged safe for inspection, a comprehensive investigation will be conducted.

It was a textile mill as pieces of cloth were found inside the factory reported midday.

A pedestrian who stood on the road to look at the fire was hit by a truck and died on the spot.